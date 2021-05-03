West Brom inched closer towards relegation despite coming from behind to draw with Wolves at The Hawthorns in the Premier League.

In a wet and windy Black Country derby, it was Wolves that took the game by the scuff of the neck by controlling the possession of the ball and pushing the Baggies back.

By the half an hour mark Sam Allardyce had seen enough and made a tactical change by taking off Dara O'Shea for the attacking Matt Philips. This went some way to turning the tide as West Brom almost had the ball in the back of the net after a short corner routine found Mbaye Diagne at the back post, but his header was cleared away by Romain Saïss.

Just before half time the deadlock was broken, Kyle Bartley’s clearance deflected off Fábio Silva and looped over Sam Johnstone, who up until that point had stopped a collection goal bound efforts.

In the second half West Brom responded well and could have equalised through either Townsend or Conor Gallagher, but both lacked the composure to beat Rui Patrício.

But Diagne made no mistake with his chance, he arrived in the box at the perfect time to get on the end of a brilliant Townsend cross to make it one a piece.

The equaliser then sparked the game into an end to end affair as both sides worked hard to take all three points and the bragging rights, but neither side found a winner.

Next up for The Baggies is a trip to the Emirates to take on Arsenal, while Wolves host Brighton who have almost secured another season in the top flight.

TALKING POINT - Can the Baggies keep hold of Allardyce?

It's clear for everyone to see the impact that Allardyce has had on West Brom, in fact their recent form puts them up with mid table teams, but ultimately a slow start to his tenure now looks to have cost the Baggies their place in the top flight. The big question in the board room will no doubt be how can they retain the services of a vastly experienced manager who knows how to navigate the pitfalls of the Championship.

PLAYER RATINGS:

West Bromwich Albion: Johnstone 9, Ajayi 6, O'Shea N/A, Bartley 6, Furlong 6, Gallagher 6, Yokuslu 7, Maitland-Niles 6, Townsend 6, Costa Pereira 6, Diagne 7, Phillips 6, Robinson N/A

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Rui Patrício 8, Saïss 6, Coady 7, Otasowie 6, Nélson Semedo 6, Dendoncker 6, Neves 6, Aït-Nouri 7, Vitinha 7, Traoré 6, Fábio Silva 7, Podence 5, Gibbs-White N/A, Kilman N/A

MAN OF THE MATCH - Sam Johnstone (West Bromwich Albion)

There was very little the West Brom keeper could have done about the opening goal before half time, but if it wasn't for him they could well have been more than a goal down before the interval. His quick reactions and positioning meant that he was always equal to the Wolves attempts on goal. Over the course of the 90 minutes his goal was peppered with 20 shots, 10 of which were on target.

KEY MOMENTS:

29' - SAVE!!!! Johnstone makes a brilliant one handed save from Semedo's shot in side the box after an awful Ajayi mistake

41' - CHANCE!! Ajayi wins a corner for West Brom. Which is taken short, it's then hit to the back post and Diagne gets a head on it, but it's cleared away by Saïss

45' GOAL! Wolves 1-0 West Brom (Fábio Silva ) - Fábio Silva grabs a goal just before half time. He's been sharp all game, and gets a lot of luck with the goal as it bounces off him from a Bartley clearance. It loops over the Johnstone and into the net

53' SAVE! A great break by West Brom, Pereira is in on goal and chooses to square it to Townsend who shoots straight at Patrício

55' SAVE! What a save from Patrício, he reads the cross so well and gets down low to save Gallagher shot from in side the box. If he chose to lift the ball over the keeper it would be 1-1. West Brom are pushing for the goal now

62' - GOAL! West Brom 1-1 Wolves (Diagne) - Diagne scores, he gets his head on the end of a brilliant Townsend cross. Game on for West Brom

KEY STAT

Despite grabbing a point West Brom are still 10 points behind 17th placed Newcastle United

Fábio Silva is getting into a habit of scoring against West Brom as he bagged a goal in the reverse fixture back in January

