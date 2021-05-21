Nuno Espirito Santo will leave as head coach of Wolves following Sunday's final Premier League game of the season against Manchester United.

The Portuguese boss will depart by "mutual agreement" after four years in charge which included bringing the club up from the Championship in 2018. The move comes as a surprise, despite the club failing to match the heights of previous top-flight seasons.

Wolves reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League last campaign, but go into the final match this season 12th in the table with 12 wins, nine draws and 16 defeats. Nuno's stock has risen, though, and he has been mentioned as a potential contender to take the vacant role at Tottenham.

"Since the first day we arrived at Compton, our ambition was to make a positive change and push this football club forward, and I am proud to say that we did that every single day," said Nuno in a statement, which did not reveal any further details for his departure.

We achieved our goals, we did it with passion and we did it together.

“Firstly, I want to thank the supporters, who have all played such an important part in helping us reach new heights for Wolves, and the people of the city, who embraced us and made us feel at home.

“I, of course, want to thank all of the staff at Wolves, for their support and total commitment, every single day. Most importantly, I want to thank each-and-every player that we’ve worked with since the day we started, for their loyalty, their dedication, hard work and talent. They are the ones who have made this amazing journey possible for us

“Sunday will be a very emotional day, but I am so happy that the fans will be back in Molineux and we can share one last special moment together, as one pack."

Nuno will leave as Wolves' fifth-longest serving post-war manager and will be given an opportunity to say goodbye to fans in person, when they return to Molineux for the first time this season.

"Nuno has brought us some incredibly special moments at Wolves that will never be forgotten, but every chapter comes to an end," said executive chairman Jeff Shi said.

“His loyalty and dedication over the last four years has been immeasurable, and we cannot thank him enough for the progress he has made for Wolves.

“Sunday was already going to be a very special day, welcoming our supporters back for the first time in more than a year; but it will also now be a fitting goodbye for someone who will forever remain an important part of Wolves history.”

