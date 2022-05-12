Mikel Arteta was left fuming after a bruising north London derby, as Harry Kane’s penalty and Rob Holding’s sending off proved to be decisive in Arsenal’s 3-0 defeat to Tottenham.

Defender Cedric was penalised for a push on Son Heung-Min for the Spurs opener, while Holding was shown a second yellow card for barging the South Korean to the ground.

“If I say what I think, I am suspended for six months so I cannot say it,” he told Sky Sports.

“I’m allowed to give my interpretation of what happened in the game, but I don’t know how to lie and I don’t like lying, so I prefer not to say what I think.

“The referee needs to come in front of the camera and explain his decisions. It’s a shame because such a beautiful game was destroyed today."

Arsenal’s focus is now on next Monday’s match away at Newcastle, with the Gunners still in fourth and a point above Spurs despite this result.

Arteta hopes to have Gabriel fit for selection after being withdrawn from the pitch, and that Ben White can start the game after being an unused substitute tonight.

“To take that risk in the situation the game was in didn’t make any sense [to bring White on after the sending off].

“He [Gabriel] felt something, so hopefully Ben will be fit and Gaby will recover because we don’t have enough players at the back.

“This game is now history and I just said that in the dressing room. We know it was taken out of our hands, now we have to accept it and now go to Newcastle.”

