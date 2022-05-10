Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he is to meet expected new owner Todd Boehly and is in the dark over the summer’s transfer budget.

Boehly’s consortium is on the cusp of taking over Chelsea for £4.25 billion to end the tenure of current owner Roman Abramovich.

Ad

The deal will resolve the impasse with the club operating under a limited licence due to the sanctions on Russian oligarch Abramomvich, after he was outed as a key ally of president Vladimir Putin, after years of denying he was linked to him.

Premier League Mane winner sees Liverpool go back level with City, behind on goal difference 4 HOURS AGO

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Tuchel hoped for positive developments with a new owner but said he was yet to meet Boehly.

“Absolutely not. Maybe if I had, I would not tell you! But I do not have so I don’t need to lie,' he said.

“Nothing has changed for us at Cobham, we are still waiting for the confirmation, for things to progress, to hopefully have news for you and for us, for the team, to inject some positive energy.

“It feels like it will come to an end and give us possibilities to act but at this very moment it is not like this.'

He explained that the club found themselves in unique circumstances, saying: “We are the only club in the moment that suffers like this, maybe the first club that ever did this.

“It is a situation that is unique and a situation that is quite challenging. Of course, everybody hopes for the situation to be clarified.

“These are steps in the right direction. We are waiting for it since a long time.

We need the positive energy and competitive atmosphere at the club. It is very important for things to progress.”

Tuchel’s team have put their third-place finish at risk in the league, with just one win in their last five games. The German admits that recent events have not helped, with players such as Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger set to depart without being 2offered new deals.

“There’s no sense in hiding from the fact that it is a distraction,' he said.

“We did excellent until the international break, it had no effect in terms of results. It had almost the opposite effect.

“We felt strong during the difficulties and the announcement, the sanctions in place.'

“With everyday it gets a bit more difficult, not impossible.”

Premier League 'It's the opposite' - Klopp responds to Guardiola claims YESTERDAY AT 13:27