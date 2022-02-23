Antonio Conte says he does not deserve his salary after Tottenham fell to a 1-0 defeat to Burnley on Wednesday night and admits he is thinking about resigning.

Tottenham looked to have turned a corner after beating Premier League leaders Manchester City on Saturday evening, but defeat to Burnley means they have now lost four of their last five league matches.

Spurs currently sit eighth in the Premier League table. The Italian says he takes full responsibility for how the north London club are performing and questions whether he is fit to continue managing the team.

He said: “We lost four of the last five, nobody deserves this situation, this is the reality. I came in to try to improve the situation but maybe in this moment, I don’t know. I’m not so good to improve it. It is very frustrating. Working hard, working a lot and trying to get out the best of players. Too honest to close my eyes.

"On Saturday we play another game, it’s the moment to see the situation and make an assessment, really frustrated, not used to seeing these situations. I’m trying to do everything but the situation is not changing.

"In the last five games, we are playing like we are in relegation this is the reality, maybe there is something wrong, I want to take responsibility, if I have that, I’m open for every decision, I want to help Tottenham from first day I arrive. Also to take my salary. It is not right at this moment."

Conte was very downbeat after the game and admits he wonders if he is the right man to take Tottenham forward.

He added: "We are working a lot, we are working hard, I think we are doing everything to try to improve but it’s not enough, very frustrating. First time in my life, four defeats in five. Maybe I am not so good.

"Tottenham called me to improve but I’m honest and I can’t close my eyes. I want to finish my season. I hate to lose, we lost four in last five games,

"This is unacceptable. I won't accept it. I want to try to move the situation. Maybe we have to take more attention and we can finish when I arrive here in same position.”

