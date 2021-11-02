The deal to make Antonio Conte Tottenham’s new manager has been completed, according to the Telegraph.

The Italian was top of Spurs' list in the summer but the former Chelsea boss turned down a move to north London with the club eventually taking on former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo, who struggled to inspire fans with a series of insipid performances culminating in a 3-0 home defeat to Manchester United on Sunday

The Telegraph reported that attentions quickly turned to Conte following the sacking of Nuno, with Spurs once again desperate to lure the Italian back to club management.

And Daily Telegraph football news correspondent Matt Law reported late on Monday night that the deal to bring Conte to Tottenham had been concluded, with the Times adding that the contract will be worth £15 million per year, and could include an option for a further year.

Talks broke down in the summer, but the club and Conte remain on good terms due to the relationship between the former Juventus manager and Spurs' director of football, Fabio Paratici, who also worked in Turin.

Newspaper reports on Monday night added that Conte had been promised £150 million to help turn the north London club into title challengers. The Mirror reported that Conte would be interested in bringing in Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, Inter Milan's Marcelo Brozovic as well as Franck Kessie, Manuel Lazzari and Federico Chiesa, while centre-backs Stefan De Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni and Matthijs de Ligt are also of interest.

Conte most recently won Serie A with Inter Milan in May, and won the Premier League with Chelsea in 2017.

