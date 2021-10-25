Antonio Conte is reportedly open to discussing taking over at Manchester United as pressure builds on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

A report in The Guardian suggests that the club's players are now questioning whether Solskjaer is equipped to take the club forward.

Conte has been out of work since leaving Inter Milan at the end of last season and has been commonly connected with the potential vacancy at Old Trafford.

He guided Inter to their first title in eleven years in the 2020-21 Serie A season.

The 52-year-old also had success during his previous stint in English football, winning the Premier League and the FA Cup at Chelsea, and was linked with Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

The report further implies that Solskjaer's sacking could even come as soon as this week.

Manchester United, despite a summer of investment that saw Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo all signed, have taken only one point from their previous four Premier League games.

Solskjaer feels ‘rock bottom’ but believes in himself after Liverpool thrash Man Utd

Solskjaer described the defeat to Liverpool as "rock bottom" and his "darkest day" as manager of a club at which he enjoyed significant playing success.

Tottenham Hotspur are Manchester United's next opponents in London on Saturday 30 October.

