The Italian was top of Spurs' list in the summer but the former Chelsea boss turned down a move to north London with the club eventually taking on former Wolves boss Nuno, who struggled to inspire fans with a series of insipid performances culminating in a 3-0 home defeat to Manchester United

The Telegraph have reported that attentions quickly turned to Conte following the sacking of Nuno, with Spurs once again desperate to lure the Italian back to club management.

And things appear to have moved very quickly as Italian sports journalist Fabrizio Romano has tweeted that talks are in the 'final stages' with the salary and a long-term contract being discussed.

Romano reported: "Antonio Conte is ready to accept [the] Tottenham proposal. Talks [are] underway and understood to be ‘at final stages’ - salary and long term contract discussed but he seems convinced to say ‘yes’.

"Negotiations to continue in the next few hours in order to complete the agreement."

Spurs may even have their new manager confirmed by the end of the day, with Sky Italy reporting that Conte will travel to London on Monday to hold talks with the club.

Talks broke down in the summer, but the club and Conte remain on good terms due to the relationship between the former Juventus manager and Spurs' director of football, Fabio Paratici, who also worked in Turin.

Paratici will have to convince the 52-year-old that Spurs can help add to his haul of silverware and that the terms are right for him.

Conte most recently won Serie A with Inter Milan in May, and won the Premier League with Chelsea in 2017.

