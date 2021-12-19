Antonio Conte says Liverpool provide the 'template for success as Tottenham prepare to host the Reds on Sunday afternoon.

The Italian joined Spurs in November and has since led the club to 10 points from 12 in the Premier League, lifting them to seventh after a lacklustre start under Nuno Espirito Santo.

And Conte says that he is emulating Jurgen Klopp's journey at Liverpool as he prepares to take his side to the next level.

"On Sunday, we play against a team that can teach us a lot," he told Sky Sports. "I think Jurgen Klopp, when he arrived at Liverpool, he started a fantastic job. But the first season they didn't [achieve] so much, but the work began.

If you want to reach this level, you need work, time, patience and investment [on transfers]."

Spurs have already had two games postponed due to a fresh outbreak of Covid wreaking havoc on the Premier League schedule, and they could rise as high as fourth place should they win their matches in hand.

"Honestly, in this moment, it's not easy," Conte added. "We have three games that we have to play, we don't know when, and we don't know if, in the future, other games will be postponed. With the Covid problem, it's very difficult for us to think what will happen.

"We were working very well for two weeks and then the Covid problems started. Now, we played the last game two weeks ago. We had three days at the training ground closed and we didn't have a training session.

"And then many players were affected with Covid, and for this reason, we had many training sessions with only 11 or 12 players. It's not easy: you need the whole squad [in order] to work."

But despite the challenges and setbacks the pandemic continues to bring, Conte remains in high spirits about the condition of his squad and their ability to compete while shedding light on his unique brand of management and touchline persona.

He said: "The players have worked, to try and improve - to follow our tactical idea. I have found this at Tottenham and I think this is very important."

"I like to play with my players," he says. "I live in a high-intensity way.

"When you start to play against your opponent, I want my players to know I am with them on the pitch and also try to help them if they don't find a good solution.

"I think if you want to have a good team, ambition to work on many aspects [is necessary] - and not only tactical aspects but also physical aspects. [In the Premier League], you need to have a good physical condition.

We want to bring intensity and have intensity during training sessions. For this reason, it's very important the team [work with staff on this]."

But despite a positive start, the focus at Spurs will always be on bringing back trophies to the club, something they have not managed in 14 years despite become Champions League regulars.

The side have sacked world class managers in that time, and fans will be desperate to see Conte - a former Premier League winner with Chelsea and a man with multiple titles to his name - help the side finally compete.

Yet Conte was coy when question on the expectation to bring home silverware.

"Honestly, we didn't speak about this [target]," says Conte.

"I wanted to come to Tottenham because I found their characteristics were what I like to work with: fantastic training ground and stadium. I, and people, know very well that, in this moment, we have just started our work. We need patience.

"When you start to work, you have to work on many aspects, there are also psychological aspects."

And in Liverpool faces by far his biggest test as Spurs boss so far, but is also presented with the greatest opportunity to prove that he is the man to lead the club back into the top four and to silverware with a win over the Reds.

"It won't be easy but we have to work as a team," said the 52-year-old. "We prepare for the game.

"We know very well we are facing one of the best teams in the world, but, at the same time, I think that it's good to have this type of game, because we want to understand [how to face] these top teams."

