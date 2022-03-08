Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte says qualifying for the Champions League would be “our Premier League title”.

The result leaves Spurs seventh in the Premier League table, three points behind fourth-placed Arsenal and having played a game more.

Spurs have missed out on the Champions League for the last two years.

“In January, two players made us more complete. I think that we can fight. We can fight for this target,” said Conte, who replaced Nuno Espirito Santo in November.

“It's important to have this ambition and it's not right to hide our ambition and we'll see what happens.

Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Tottenham Image credit: Getty Images

“We'll try to do everything and at the end we'll see what happens. Now we have only 12 games to play, not a trophy to play for. For this reason it's right to take the responsibility, me, myself, I have to be the first.

“You know I don't like to speak about ambition and reaching a place in the Champions League because I like to play to win the league and win trophies, but in this situation this could be our Champions League, our Premier League title if we are able to reach fourth place.”

Spurs only have the league to play for this season after losing in the fifth round of the FA Cup to Championship side Middlesbrough.

They also did not make it through to the knockout stages of the Europa Conference League after forfeiting their final group match against Rennes following a Covid-19 outbreak.

But Conte says only having one competition to focus on will help his side over the next few months.

“It's difficult to beat us when we have more days to prepare. The big problem is when we have games in a short period, when you don't have more time to prepare the game.

"Now we have only one target, to finish in the best possible way. We have more time to prepare and we have to try to do our best and we'll see at the end of the season.”

Tottenham next play against Manchester United on Saturday. Victory would see Spurs move a point above fifth-placed United in the table.

