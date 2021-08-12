Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has admitted “anything is possible” as Arsenal target further signings before the end of the transfer window.

Arteta has made three additions to his Arsenal squad so far this summer as Ben White, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares have arrived at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners have been linked with moves for Tammy Abraham, James Maddison and Aaron Ramsdale, while the club is understood to remain interested in securing the return of Martin Odegaard, who spent the second half of last season on loan in north London.

Arsenal have less than three weeks to tie up any outstanding deals but Arteta did not rule out the club being active in the transfer market right up until the window shuts on 31 August.

"Anything is possible and there are still a lot of things to be done and a lot of clubs involved," he said on Thursday.

"You can see that the ball starts to roll at a different speed in the last week or so. It's been a really difficult transfer window and probably a lot of things will happen in the last week or so.

"It's how deals develop and sometimes something that is not possible to do on the 12th of August is possible to do on the last day. Whether you are happy bringing the player in or not I think is more important."

Centre-back White is Arsenal's biggest signing of the summer so far having cost £50 million from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Manchester City spent twice that on Jack Grealish, while Chelsea are closing in on a similar deal for Romelu Lukaku, and Arteta admits the Gunners cannot compete with that spending power.

"We have owners that are willing to invest in the team and they want to get the team better and with bigger aims," he said.

"We are trying to find a balance because at the same time we need to be really careful. We need a financial position that is sustainable and healthy for the club.

"It's been really busy. We are talking about the most difficult transfer market in this industry over the last years for sure, and we are trying to adapt.

"The club, the owners and myself, we all have the same interest, which is to make this team much stronger. We know we still have things to do to get what we want."

One player who could be on his way out of the Emirates is Joe Willock, who is the subject of a reported £25m bid from Newcastle.

Willock scored eight goals in 14 Premier League games on loan at St James' Park last season but Arteta said "I don't know" when asked if the midfielder could stay in north London.

"We've held some conversations because this is about not only what we want to do, but the player's interests, the role that a player can fit within a squad," Arteta added.

"What he's done has put him in a really strong position where he can choose with more options what his future could look like. This is what we are trying to define right now."

