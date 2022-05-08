Arsenal took a significant step towards securing their place in next season's Champions League with a nervy 2-1 win over 10-man Leeds who drop into the relegation zone.

Eddie Nketiah bagged an early brace against the club he was on loan to back in 2019-20 to put Mikel Arteta's side in control.

However, despite the fact Leeds had to play with just 10 men for over an hour following Luke Ayling's straight red card, Arsenal were made to sweat for their three points after Diego Llorente halved the deficit in the second half.

Leeds' day got off to a terrible start when, with five minutes on the clock, goalkeeper Illan Meslier took a heavy touch and was immediately closed down by Nketiah, whose tackle took the ball over the line.

But it was to get much worse for Jesse Marsch's side just minutes later when Nketiah doubled Arsenal's advantage, finishing with a first-time shot from Gabriel Martinelli's pull-back.

The visitors were then reduced to 10 men, captain Ayling lunging in two-footed on Martinelli and although Chris Kavanagh initially showed the full-back a yellow card, the decision was overturned when the referee watched the replay on the monitor.

Arsenal appeared to be cruising towards three points until the 66th-minute when, out of nowhere, Leeds got on the scoreboard from their first corner of the game. Llorente was unmarked at the far post, and he made no mistake by smashing it past Aaron Ramsdale.

That set up a tense finale and although the nerves were tangible inside the Emirates, the hosts managed the game to secure a precious win in their quest for Champions League football next season.

Victory moves them four points clear of fifth-place Tottenham ahead of Thursday's North London derby and with just three games left to play.

At the bottom of the table, Leeds drop into the relegation zone - level on points with 17th-place Burnley - after Everton defeated Leicester 2-1

TALKING POINT - Arsenal are now just one victory from Champions League football next term

When Arsenal scored twice inside 10 minutes and then saw Ayling sent off for a moment of total madness shortly after, it looked like Arteta's side were going to inflict humiliation on their opponents.

It didn't quite work out like that, but at this stage of the season, results are ultimately the most important thing. And while Arteta will not be pleased with his side's lacklustre second-half performance, he will be relieved his side have taken a significant step towards securing a Champions League place for the first time since 2016. Victory at Tottenham will now be enough but even a draw against their great rivals would be a huge result.

As for Leeds, they have fallen into the bottom three for the first time this calendar year. Everton have hit form at just the right time - they have now recorded back-to-back wins after their triumph at Leicester - and it appears to be a straight shootout with Burnley for survival. The Whites will take heart from their fightback, but what they need are immediate victories. Chelsea visit Elland Road next...

MAN OF THE MATCH - Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)

The Brazilian is coming into form at the business end of the season and this was another scintillating display. His intelligent movement allowed him to expose the space down Leeds' right side time and time again. He registered an early assist and the only thing missing from a complete performance was grabbing a goal for himself.

PLAYER RATINGS

Arsenal: Ramsdale 6, Tomiyasu 6, Holding 6, Gabriel 6, Soares 7, Elneny 6, Xhaka 7, Saka 7, Odegaard 7, Martinelli 8*, Nketiah 8.. subs: Lacazette N/A, Smith Rowe N/A, Pepe 5.

Leeds: Meslier 4, Ayling 3, Koch 5, Llorente 6, Firpo 5, Phillips 6, Klich 4, Raphinha 4, James 6, Harrison 5, Gelhardt 5.. subs: Rodrigo 5, Struijk 6, Bate 6.

KEY MOMENTS

5' - GOAL! ARSENAL 1-0 LEEDS (EDDIE NKETIAH): Arsenal lead! A huge mistake by Leeds' goalkeeper Meslier is punished! Receiving a back pass from Ayling, he takes a heavy first touch and Nketiah is immediately on his case, sliding the ball into the back of the net - it's a gift!

10' - GOAL! ARSENAL 2-0 LEEDS (EDDIE NKETIAH): A double from Nketiah! Arsenal are running away with this! Martinelli drives to the byline, riding a couple of tackles en route, and he looks up and pulls it back for Nketiah. It's an instinctive first-time finish from the striker and Arsenal double their lead.



27' - RED CARD! A horror challenge from Ayling as he lunges in with two feet on Martinelli. The referee initially produces a yellow card - but it's going over to look at the monitor and we all know what that means... No major surprise as Chris Kavanagh shows Ayling a red card. Leeds' day goes from bad to worse as they're down to 10 men.

66' - GOAL! ARSENAL 2-1 LEEDS (DIEGO LLORENTE): Oh, hello! Leeds have a goal out of absolutely nowhere! Game on! A corner - their first of the game - is flicked on by Firpo to the far post and Llorente is left all alone to smash it home!

KEY STATS

Eddie Nketiah is only the second Arsenal player to score twice in the opening 10 minutes of a Premier League match, after Nwankwo Kanu against Sunderland in October 2002.

Leeds haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last 13 away league games against Arsenal (W3 D0 L10), since a goalless draw in February 1993.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 12 meetings with Leeds in all competitions (W10 D2) since a 3-2 home defeat in May 2003.

