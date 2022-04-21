THURSDAY'S BIG STORIES

Now That's What I Call A Race For Fourth

Ad

There are precisely two reasons to tune into Chelsea against Arsenal. Either you're lucky enough to support one or other of England's most successful football clubs, with 19 league titles and 22 FA Cups between them. Or, and this speaks for most of the nation, you're hoping that something daft will happen.

Premier League 'He's matured so much' - Arteta on Saka's penalty redemption against Chelsea 2 HOURS AGO

And boy oh boy, did some daft things happen last night. The first half was a mortal insult to the very concept of defending: the strikers worked hard to make goals happen and the defenders worked even harder. Andreas Christensen sent Eddie Nketiah running free at his own goalkeeper. Granit Xhaka began a sweeping Arsenal move with a nutmeg on the edge of his own box. Mikel Arteta did some extremely sarcastic nodding at the fourth official. There was Barclays all over the place, and it was good.

Then, in the second half, something even stranger happened. Dear old Arsenal, wobbly Arsenal, fragile Arsenal, banterous Arsenal, the big six side voted most likely to tie together their own shoelaces together… they came out and they won the thing? They came out and controlled the thing?

Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny took charge of the midfield. Nketiah ran and harried and harassed Chelsea's itchy defenders. Arsenal gave Chelsea the ball but denied them the space, then took them apart as required. It was, all things considered, an extremely impressive performance that answered a lot of the questions lingering around the Emirates. Although it did pose another one: "Where the hell was this in the last three games?"

Young side, formative stages, trust the process: those are the answers. You might even consider them good answers. But had Arsenal managed a couple of wins against Crystal Palace, Brighton or Southampton, they'd be chasing fourth place from the lofty position of third. Obviously the impending north London derby to end all north London derbies is going to make everybody at Premier League headquarters extremely happy, but it's going to make a fair few people in north London pretty upset. And that's just the build-up.

Moody Blues

With Manchester United debasing themselves on Tuesday evening, it's tempting to assume that the race for fourth is down to Spurs and Arsenal. But we do have to wonder if Chelsea are being dragged down into the scrap. This is less a question of league position — they still have five points and a game in hand on fourth and fifth — and more a question of vibe. Bluntly, they look empty.

Obviously Chelsea have had a lot on this season, what with the Club World Cup, getting requisitioned by the state, and having their collective heart broken not once but twice by Real Madrid. But this campaign is sliding away alarmingly. Everybody looks knackered. Stamford Bridge feels knackered. It's as if the season has ended except, inconveniently, there's still a few games left to play. And a cup final! What state they'll be in when that rolls around, we wouldn't care to guess.

Perhaps Stamford Bridge is the problem. After the game, Thomas Tuchel complained that "It is a very difficult pitch we have here. It's not to our favour." Apparently the ball bounces awkwardly. You might be thinking that the ball would therefore bounce awkwardly for both teams, and further that Chelsea should be more used to it than anybody else, given they play on it more than anybody else, but post-game interviews aren't about joined-up thinking. Not for the losing side. They're about having a nice comforting moan.

And Tuchel is right on the broader point: whether it's the bounce or something else, Chelsea's home record is lousy. Away from home, only Manchester City have more points. At home, Chelsea have picked up fewer points than Manchester United (who are rubbish) and Newcastle (who were in a relegation scrap until fairly recently). They've only picked up three more points than Everton, who are really rubbish.

Actually working out why is beyond the Warm-Up's powers; it seems to be beyond Tuchel's, and he actually knows what he's doing. But what a strange season Chelsea have had, even without the whole seized-by-the-state thing. They gently uncoupled from the title race over the winter, and have since slowly drifted back into the reach of the rest of the league; not a collapse, but a slow deflation.

Not yet a collapse, we should say. In their last three league games Chelsea have conceded eight and scored nine, which is extremely unsensible behaviour. If this was a disaster movie the needle would be spiking all over the paper, dogs would be whining and looking up at the mountain top, and a man in a short-sleeved shirt would be making a very important telephone call. Instead we've got a man in a baseball cap muttering about bouncing balls. But the energy's the same: not yet a crisis, but all the conditions are there.

Banana Skin? What Banana Skin?

Over in the game that nobody was watching, Manchester City kept everybody waiting just long enough. And then, as hope began to rise on Merseyside and eyebrows began to rise everywhere else, they scored. And scored again. And added a third, just for good measure. When life gives you banana skins, make banana-ade.

It's going to be an odd run-in. The top two are so much better than the rest of the league that it shifts the dynamic of each individual game. Last night Manchester City weren't actually playing against Brighton, for Brighton — a perfectly reasonable football team — are not good enough to stop Manchester City. Even if they have a really good day and City have an ordinary one. No, Manchester City were playing against themselves. And they won.

This is how the rest of the season is going to go. City and Liverpool each have six games remaining, which they will play against themselves. The opposition are there to turn up, provide a backdrop for each side to exercise against, and then go home. If points get dropped, then pick them up and be grateful. If not, well, what was anybody really expecting.

The Premier League likes to pretend that anybody can beat anybody, but here at the sharp end of the season, we can see that the superclubs bend reality around themselves. Like a careless Mario Kart player, they have to drive around their own banana skins. And there are no blue shells. Everybody else is just along for the ride.

IN OTHER NEWS

Cutting in off the right, smacking it into the net with his left: for his latest trick, Kylian Mbappé is playing as the mirror version of himself.

RETRO CORNER

Nine years ago today, Chelsea's Oscar scored a tremendous header, and it was entirely swallowed up by the Luis Suárez show. Liverpool's roaming maniac set up his side's first goal, gave away a penalty, scored their late equaliser, and somehow found time in the middle of all that to bite Branislav Ivanović on the arm. Say what you like about Suárez, but he knew how to keep himself busy.

Looking back from 2022, it's hard not to wonder how VAR might have changed the dynamic of the whole incident. Obviously you'd anticipate a call over to the television, a subsequent red card, and then presumably a Chelsea victory. But let's pause for a moment and imagine the scene, as the referee strides back onto the pitch and tells the assembled teams that, yes, him there bit him there. In an odd way, the act of confirming the bite could well have proved much more provocative than the bite itself, at least in the moment. Only two people knew about that, after all, and one of them was very carefully pretending otherwise.

It is a good header, though, isn't it? A big twist of the neck, a firm— hang on. Sorry, Oscar. Would the referee have to mime a bite?

HAT TIP

It's open season on Manchester United. One of the most remarkable aspects of this superclub's supercrisis is the way it has something for everyone. Whatever you believe to be most important for a football club — tactics, recruitment, passion, vibes, psychology, luck, long-term strategy, short-term inspiration, consistency, heart, desire, drive — United either don't have it, can't do it, or are really, really bad at it.

And if you think "a decent day out" should be the priority, then the club's failing there as well. The Athletic's Andy Mitten went from Manchester to Anfield and back with United's travelling contingent, and it's fair to say that confidence among the diehards is in short supply. "The most cowardly United performance that I’ve seen in years," concluded one fan. "It was the most predictable battering. We hoped it would be better, but this is the worst United team that I’ve seen in my lifetime."

COMING UP

Burnley's home game against Southampton was already a must-win, but Everton's late equaliser last night makes it an absolutely-must-must-must-win. And there's action from the Champions League places in Spain: first Sevilla go to Levante, and then Barcelona visit Real Sociedad.

Assuming he doesn't accidentally end up playing Mario Kart all day, Andi Thomas will be back with you tomorrow.

Premier League 'The pitch is not in our favour' - Tuchel blames Stamford Bridge turf after Arsenal loss 3 HOURS AGO