Manchester City beat 10-man Arsenal 2-1 with an injury-time winner from midfielder Rodri.

Mikel Arteta was absent as he was isolating due to his second confirmed case of coronavirus, and was replaced as dugout leader by assistant coach Albert Stuivenberg. Arteta was in contact via telephone for the match, but the difference did not appear to unsettle his side.

City started brighter with both Gabriel Jesus and Ruben Dias going close with headers early in the first half, but Kieran Tierney, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka were threatening down both flanks, with the latter breaking the deadlock.

The Scottish left-back teed up the England international to sweep his side into the lead, and they continued to look dangerous.

In the second half, Granit Xhaka gave away a soft penalty on Bernardo Silva, duly converted by Riyad Mahrez. A minute later, Martinelli blasted wide, seconds before defender Gabriel saw red for a foul on Jesus.

With the game seemingly drifting to a draw, Rodri popped up at the death to poke home a winner after Arsenal failed to clear a Kevin De Bruyne pass.

The result moved City 11 points clear of Chelsea in second behind them, while Arsenal remain in fourth, four points clear of West Ham.

Manchester City's Algerian midfielder Riyad Mahrez (C) celebrates after scoring the equalising goal from the penalty spot during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium Image credit: Getty Images

Talking point - Gabriel costs Arsenal

Gabriel was booked first for scuffing the penalty spot ahead of Mahrez’s equaliser, and followed that up with a cynical foul just after Martinelli’s miss. Those moments of gamesmanship earned the team no advantage, and left them against the league leaders down a man with half an hour of the game to go. They had been the more impressive side for an hour, but were let down by their defender.

Man of the match - Thomas Partey (Arsenal)

City did well to fight and find the winner when it looked like Arsenal had done enough, but Arteta’s side can be optimistic despite their defeat. They showed for an hour that they could go toe-to-toe with the champions, and what they need to learn is to take their chances and keep their heads. It is a relatively young team, and those lessons should be learned, but with Partey playing like this - defensively adept and passing with purpose - they have the chance to control games.

Player Ratings

Arsenal: Ramsdale 6, Tomiyasu 6, White 6, Gabriel 4, Tierney 7, Partey 7, Xhaka 6, Saka 7, Odegaard 6, Martinelli 7, Lacazette 6. Subs: Smith Rowe 6, Holding 6, Elneny 6.

Man City: Ederson 6, Cancelo 6, Dias 6, Laporte 6, Ake 6, Rodri 7, De Bruyne 6, Bernardo 7, Sterling 7, Jesus 6, Mahrez 7. Subs: Gundogan 7.

Key events

31’ - GOAL! Arsenal 1-0 Manchester City. Saka scores - An excellent finish from the winger. Tierney advances, nobody closes him down, and he rolls the ball into Saka in the box, and he sweeps his shot past Ederson.

53’ - PENALTY REVIEW - Bernardo Silva goes past Xhaka in the box, falls, and while goes down easily the midfielder is grabbing his shirt - it could be a penalty, and it's getting reviewed.

57’- GOAL! Arsenal 1-1 Manchester City. Mahrez scores - The midfielder steps up and whips the penalty to his right with Ramsdale going the other way.

58’ - MARTINELLI MISS - Dias races onto a bouncing ball, nods it over the onrushing 'keeper, it looks set to go over the line, Ake lunges to get it off the line and Martinelli follows up to blast wide! Terrible!

59’ - RED CARD! Gabriel - already booked for scuffing the penalty spot earlier - is turned by Jesus on the halfway line and he sticks his arms out to arrest his run. A cynical challenge, and a silly one

90+3’ - GOAL! Arsenal 1-2 Manchester City. Rodri scores - De Bruyne floats in a ball, Arsenal can't properly clear it, and the ball runs to Laporte and then Rodri, who tucks it home.

Key stat

