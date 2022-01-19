The Football Association is looking into a yellow card issued to an Arsenal player over concerns of suspicious gambling patterns.

According to a report, an unusual amount money was placed on the player being booked during a Premier League game this season.

. “The FA is aware of the matter in question and is looking into it”, quote The Athletic

The report also claims the identity of the player is known to the publication but have agreed not to reveal it at this time for privacy reasons.

Bookmakers have suggested that the pattern of betting surrounding the player in question receiving the yellow card was ‘highly unusual’.

Instances of supposed 'spot betting' involve gambling on incidents that occur within a given match, such as corners, throw-ins and in this case, cards.

This presents an issue for governing bodies due to the fact a single individual in a game can influence the outcome of a particular market.

