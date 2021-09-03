Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger has claimed the club are in good shape, despite propping up the Premier League table.

The Gunners have made their worst start to a league campaign after three games in 67 years, with Mikel Arteta’s side without a point or goal to their name.

Defeats to Chelsea and Manchester City were not surprising, but they opened the season with a 2-0 loss to Premier League newcomers Brentford.

Arteta is under major pressure to turn things around, and he has been backed to arrest the slide by Wenger.

“I'm 71. I've given this club the best years of my life. At the moment I'm just a fan,” Wenger told BILD . “Today the club is in good shape.

“They had two tough games (against Chelsea and Manchester City). The team has potential and I hope they can come back.”

The loss to City was to be expected, but the manner of the 5-0 defeat was the concern for Arsenal and their fans.

Arsenal failed to muster a shot on target and had midfielder Granit Xhaka sent off on 35 minutes.

It was a performance completely lacking in potential and there is focus on Arteta on the back of a major spending spree in the summer.

Arsenal will get the chance to kick-start their season at home to Norwich when the campaign gets back underway following the international break on September 11.

Norwich sit one place above Arsenal, also with zero points, and anything other than a win would be classed as a disaster for the Gunners.

Arsenal have seen the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham pull away from them in the years since Wenger’s exit.

Wenger departed the Emirates Stadium in 2018, while it is 17 years since their last Premier League title.

