Thomas Tuchel has praised his Chelsea players for retaining focus and beating Norwich 3-1 , and says they will compete hard for as long as they are allowed to do so.

The trip to Carrow Road came on the day the UK government sanctioned Roman Abramovich to plunge the future of the club into doubt.

While the government has said the club can fulfil their fixtures and continue to operate, they are currently banned from buying or selling players and have other restrictions in place.

Under such a backdrop, there were concerns as to how Chelsea would respond on Thursday evening.

The response was impressive, with Trevoh Chalobah netting inside three minutes.

Mason Mount doubled the lead on 14 minutes, with Kai Havertz grabbing a late third after Teemu Pukki had briefly threatened a Canaries comeback.

Tuchel was keen to focus on the football and was thrilled with the effort of his players.

"It would be a lie if I said we I had no doubts but I also had a lot of trust,” Tuchel said. “In difficult circumstances we produced a lot of results and good performances so we can trust in our mentality and the culture in the club. We allowed ourselves to focus on the football."

One of the government's decisions is to cap spending on travel to games at £20,000. That has led some to suggest the Blues may struggle to fulfil away matches in Europe, but Tuchel chose to take the positives.

“As long as we have enough shirts and a bus to drive to the games we will be there and will compete hard,” he said.

Tuchel admitted the situation with Abramovich is a distraction, but he remains committed to the club.

“The noise is there and of course it is another level of distraction but still the [team] meeting was the same and the schedule going to the match was the same,” the German coach said. "But of course the subject is there, the talks are going on, so there is a certain distraction.

“The level of impact it has - the news of today is big - in time we don't know how big. We cannot influence it. That's a good thing or a bad thing. It's a fact.

"That's why we said in the end 'come on, let's focus and let's try to enjoy'. We love the game, we love the sport and we love the competition. Let's go for it.”

