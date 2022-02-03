New Everton manager Frank Lampard has brought former England and Chelsea teammate Ashley Cole into his setup as first-team coach.

Cole enjoyed a decorated playing career, making 107 appearances for England and winning 13 major trophies at a domestic level.

Ad

Eight of those triumphs came at Chelsea alongside Lampard, including the 2012 Champions League, and Cole is looking forward to working with the former midfielder once more.

Premier League 'I'm here to show the best part of Dele' - Alli hails Lampard as "perfect" manager for him 20 HOURS AGO

“I was thrilled when Frank asked me to join him at Everton. This is a brilliant opportunity with a fantastic club and I am coming here to work hard and try to help bring success to Everton,” Cole said.

“The chance to link up again with Frank was another huge draw. He is an excellent manager and leader. With the rest of the staff here, we have everything in place for what we want to achieve together.”

Cole ended his playing career in 2019 at Derby County, playing under Lampard and then working there as a coach before following him to Stamford Bridge in October 2019 when becoming one of the club’s academy coaches.

Frank Lampard (L) and Ashley Cole of Everton pose for a photo before the Everton training session at USM Finch Farm on February 03, 2022 Image credit: Getty Images

In 2021, the former Arsenal left-back then became England Under-21s assistant manager under head coach and former Everton midfielder Lee Carsley.

His move to Merseyside sees him join Lampard’s backroom team alongside assistant managers Joe Edwards and Duncan Ferguson, first-team coach Paul Clement, first-team coach and head of performance Chris Jones and goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly.

Lampard added: “I’m delighted to add Ashley into my backroom team. Everyone knows about his superb playing career and what he has achieved in the game.

“He is now a well-respected coach which has been recognised by his work with England Under-21s. He’ll bring a wealth of enthusiasm, game-play experience and is a very good young coach who adds strength to our coaching staff.”

Cole, 41, said back in 2019 that he has been inspired by the coaches he was worked under, namely Arsene Wenger at Arsenal and then Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti at Chelsea.

He told Chelseafc.com : “Everyone has their own philosophy but you also have to take ideas that you like from different coaches. The first thing I learned on my coaching badges was that every coach is a thief.

“I want to take parts of Jose Mourinho in terms of how organised he was, Carlo Ancelotti for his man-management and how he would give players faith to go out and express themselves within his system and Arsene Wenger, who was definitely a great man-manager and put a lot of trust in young players to find things out for themselves and learn quickly from mistakes. It’s about being adaptable.”

- - -

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Football Everton boss Lampard wants Cole to join coaching staff YESTERDAY AT 16:37