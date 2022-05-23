Steven Gerrard says Aston Villa have attracted “one of the most promising young talents in European football” after signing French midfielder Boubacar Kamara from Marseille.

The 22-year-old will arrive in Birmingham on a free transfer from Marseille, when his contract expires at the end of June.

Kamara - who has just received his first senior call up for France - has agreed a five-year deal at Villa Park.

After coming through Marseille’s academy, Kamara went on to make over 100 appearances for the club and helped them qualify for the Champions League by finishing in second place in Ligue 1 this season.

Kamara will provide defensive stability to Gerrard’s Villa side, and the former England midfielder is delighted to complete the signing, saying, “We have a very clear plan to make our team stronger and Bouba is an important part of that.”

With the Premier League season only just over, Gerrard is working efficiently in the transfer market, with Kamara’s signing following on from Philippe Countinho making his loan move from Barcelona permanent.

Kamara is excited for the future, and he knew Villa was the right place for him almost immediately, saying, “When I met with Steven (Gerrard), Christian (Purslow) and Johan (Lange) in my home I knew Aston Villa was for me. Their ambition and determination to succeed matches my own. I cannot wait for pre-season to get going.”

