Sadio Mane’s winner kept Liverpool’s title hopes alive as Jurgen Klopp’s side moved level on points with Premier League leaders Manchester City thanks to a 2-1 comeback victory at Aston Villa.

The Senegalese hitman headed in his 22nd goal of the season 25 minutes from time to keep the heat on their rivals at the summit after Steven Gerrard’s Villans had given the Merseysiders a real scare.

The visitors were much-changed from their weekend draw with Tottenham and they paid the price for a chaotic start defensively as Douglas Luiz fired in a rebound inside three minutes.

Villa returned the favour with some of their own comical defending just three minutes later as Joel Matip stabbed in from close range.

Both sides then wasted opportunities with Danny Ings and Mane heading wide in an absorbing end-to-end contest.

Liverpool, who started with Mo Salah on the bench, improved and took greater control of the proceedings after the break with Mane securing the crucial breakthrough.

Villa had chances to level but Alisson made a great stop to keep out former Reds striker Ings.

The result means Liverpool now trail City on goal difference but the reigning champions can restore their three-point advantage with two games remaining if they win at Wolves on Wednesday night.

Next up, Liverpool face Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday but there will be concerns over the fitness of Fabinho who was withdrawn in the first half with what looked like a hamstring issue.

Villa, who remain 11th, are in top-flight action at home to Crystal Palace on Sunday and remain firmly in the hunt for the top-10 finish Gerrard is targeting.

Talking Point

The red machine bounce back to remain on City’s heels. Liverpool’s draw with Tottenham on Saturday dampened spirits amongst a small number of supporters. Any suggestion on social media that the team were bottling it was met with criticism by the majority - and rightly so. It’s important to maintain perspective. At one juncture the Reds were 14 points adrift of Man City. There may yet be a twist in the title race so it was hugely important to bounce back and at least ask the question of Pep Guardiola’s champions.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - MAY 10: (THE SUN OUT,THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Joel Matip of Liverpool celebrates after scoring the first goal during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Liverpool at Villa Park on May 10, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Phot Image credit: Getty Images

Games are obviously running out for a slip-up to benefit the Reds, but there’s still no time for negativity. Another trophy is on the line on Saturday and then there are just two league matches (Southampton A and Wolves H) until the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

The quadruple may be looking unlikely now but the treble remains on. It’s been an incredible season for Klopp’s side and it can still end in sensational style even if they don’t pick up title No.20 come May 22. It’s often said that you learn more about what a team is made of with how they react to set backs and this was an excellent response, as Liverpool dug out what could be a significant win for their belief going into the end-game on all fronts.

Man of the match

Sadio Mane (Liverpool). The forward didn’t have his greatest night – and neither did his teammates - but he popped up with a massive goal with an excellent header after missing what was arguably an easier chance in the first period. His form since the turn of the year has been superb and bodes well for the next few games.

Player Ratings

ASTON VILLA: Martinez 6, Cash 7, Konsa 7, Mings 6, Digne 7, Luiz 7, McGinn 7, Nakamba 7, Coutinho 6, Ings 7, Watkins 7. Subs: Chukwuemeka 6, Buendia 6, Traore n/a.

LIVERPOOL: Alisson 6, Alexander-Arnold 7, Matip 7, Van Dijk 7, Tsimikas 6, Fabinho 5, Jones 6, Keita 6, Diaz 7, Jota 6, Mane 7. Subs: Henderson 7, Thiago 6, Salah 6.

Key moments

03’ – GOAL! – Aston Villa 1-0 Liverpool. Watkins beats the visitors' offside trap and forces a great save out of Alisson. Villa keep the ball alive and after the keeper parries Douglas Luiz's header, the Villa man is on hand to tuck in the rebound. Liverpool's defence was all at sea there!

06’ – GOAL! – Aston Villa 1-1 Liverpool. The away side pull level. It's a real mess from Villa's point of view. The ball bobbles around in the area and falls for van Dijk. His low effort doesn't quite beat Martinez but it ricochets for Matip, who slides the ball home from close range.

19’ – LIVERPOOL CHANCE! Mane climbs well to meet Tsimikas' pinpoint left-wing cross but sees his header flash inches past the post.

24’ – ASTON VILLA CHANCE! Ings gets ahead of Alisson to attack McGinn's superb delivery but can only guide his header wide. That was a HUGE opportunity.

35’ – LIVERPOOL CHANCE! The Merseysiders work it nicely out to TAA. He picks out Keita with a magnificent low cross but the midfielder horribly miscues an attempt at a first-time strike. He really should have scored there.

65’ – GOAL! – Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool. Mane flicks a header into the far corner from Diaz's clever cross from the left.

69’ – ASTON VILLA CHANCE! Ings races through on Alisson but can't tuck a low shot beyond the advancing keeper. A big, big save for the visitors!

85’ – ASTON VILLA CHANCE! Ings threatens on the right side of the area. He wriggles free and lashes in a shot from a narrow angle that Alisson beats out. It could go anywhere but doesn't quite fall for Chukwuemeka inside the six-yard box.

Key Stat

Liverpool are just the second team in Premier League history to have three players reach 15+ goals in a single campaign (Sadio Mané, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota), after Manchester City’s title winning side of 2013-14 (Yaya Touré, Sergio Agüero, Edin Dzeko).

