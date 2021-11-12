Manchester United owner Avram Glazer referenced Cristiano Ronaldo in a motivational speech to a college team, but got the age at which the Portuguese superstar arrived at Old Trafford wrong.

Glazer spoke to the Tulane University football team, in a bid to improve their fortunes in what has been a difficult season.

The American, who is a major donor to the university, referenced Ronaldo’s work ethic in a bid to inspire the players.

"He joined us when he was 16 years old," Glazer said of Ronaldo, who actually joined United from Sporting Lisbon when he was 18. "And from the day he joined Manchester United, he was the first person to practice and the last person to leave practice.

So great athletes don't just be great, they're not born great – they work extra hard, and they try their best and you just have to do your best.

"You have to be as focused as possible and try to achieve what you can achieve."

Tulane are in need of inspiration, as they have a record of one win and eight losses this term.

Manchester United are also in need of inspiration of their own, having entered the international break on the back of a 2-0 loss at home to Manchester City.

