Jorginho has confessed that he is amazed to be nominated for the Ballon d'Or and that winning the individual prize would be "unreal".

The Chelsea and Italy midfielder is considered one of the favourites for the prestigious award after a year that saw him play a key role in successes for club and country.

The 29-year-old won the Champions League in May before helping Italy, despite a missed penalty in the final, to Euro 2020 glory.

And Jorginho has explained that his place on the Ballon d'Or shortlist amazed him.

“It’s, if I had to say a word, unreal,” Jorginho told The Telegraph of the recognition for his individual performance. “My dream was just to be a professional footballer and then things started to happen and I kept believing and working really hard.

“It’s hard to keep it [thoughts about the Ballon d’Or] out because there’s a lot going on about it and a lot of people saying these things, which I appreciate a lot.

"But I try to not think that much because then I lose focus on other important things we are fighting for. I just try to wait and see what’s going to happen.”

Jorginho was heavily criticised during his first season at Stamford Bridge having been recruited at some expense under Maurizio Sarri.

He has, however, further bloomed under Thomas Tuchel, whose trust and belief Jorginho credits as "a big part" of his success.

The Brazil-born midfielder believes his story is proof that great players can come from anywhere.

Tuchel would vote for Kante and Jorginho in UEFA player of the season award

“In everyone’s mind, that wouldn’t be possible because it would be, like, too much. But then nothing’s impossible, you just need to believe. And want it, really want it, and then you can achieve it.

“I come from a really small town. And just to have an opportunity, for someone who comes from there, it’s really hard and rare.

"I had to go across the world, change my life completely at 15 and then I find myself here, all these things happening and it’s just unreal.”

Though admitting he would like to be named the leading men's footballer in the world come the Ballon d'Or ceremony on November 29, Jorginho would not put any individual honour ahead of team triumphs.

“Without the team, the individual trophies wouldn’t come. So how can I put the individual in front of the team?

"I can’t because without the team, it would not be possible, never, ever for this to happen. So the team prizes are more important, of course.”

