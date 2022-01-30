Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could join Barcelona on loan for the rest of the season, claim The Athletic.

The 32-year-old has been frozen out by Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and recently lost the club captaincy, with the Gunners hoping to get his £350,000-a-week wages off their books.

The Athletic claim "progress has been made in talks between all three parties and although the deal is not yet done, it has advanced significantly over the weekend".

The main issue in this deal is said to be Aubameyang's huge salary, "and who covers what proportion of that income".

Arsenal will not receive a loan fee, it is understood, but Barcelona want to cover as much of his wages as possible.

"No option or obligation to buy is expected to be included in the proposed move," the report said.

If an agreement is found, Aubameyang will complete the move to Spain on Monday.

Aubameyang had been linked to Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia but his preference is to keep operating at the highest level in Europe.

