Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Ben Chilwell has a “partial injury of the ACL” but it is not certain he will need surgery.

The England full-back looks certain to miss the rest of 2021 and the busy festive period, after sustaining the knee problem during Chelsea's 4-0 win over Juventus in the Champions League.

Tuchel says the next six weeks will determine whether he is available for selection again - or whether he will need an operation to fix the problem, though he did not confirm whether Chilwell could potentially be ready to return.

“Ben is out, he has a partial injury of his ACL, and the decision is to treat it conservatively,” Tuchel said in his pre-match news conference ahead of Sunday’s Premier League game with Manchester United.

The next six weeks will tell the story if he makes it and be available or if he will need surgery.

"He is actually very positive, I spoke to him a few minutes ago. His body has reacted positively to the first treatments.

“After a while you have to refocus and focus on the positive things which are the next weeks and do everything that is possible so that he can get back on the pitch and help us again."

Chilwell has been in impressive form after regaining his place in the team and he has scored four goals for club and country so far this season. He had a difficult start to the campaign and has spoken openly about struggling to cope with his lack of involvement in England’s run to the Euro 2020 final.

N’Golo Kante came off in the first have of the win over Juve, and he will also be missing for the game with United - though it is nowhere near as serious as Chilwell’s injury.

"N'Golo twisted his knee a little bit against Juventus and feels better but it seems he will be out for some days. We still have a little hope but it's almost a miracle if he makes it."

