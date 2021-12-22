Benjamin Mendy has been charged with a further count of rape.

The 27-year-old is now accused of seven counts of rape and one of sexual assault in relation to five women.

Ad

Mendy was charged last week but reporting restrictions were in place. However, those restrictions were lifted as the 27-year-old appeared at Chester Crown Court for a hearing ahead of his trial next year.

Premier League Lijnders: Two games in four days for Liverpool is absurd 18 HOURS AGO

The latest charge relates to a new complaint and is alleged to have happened in July of this year. The previous charges relate to alleged incidents between October 2020 and August 2021

Mendy has been in custody since his arrest on 26 August, and was remanded into custody at HMP Altcourse, Liverpool after the 40-minute hearing.

Premier League Man Utd re-open Carrington after Covid-19 outbreak 21 HOURS AGO