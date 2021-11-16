Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has been charged with two additional counts of rape, the Crown Prosecution Service has said.

The 27-year-old now faces six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault in relation to four complainants over the age of 16.

Mendy will appear at Stockport Magistrates' Court on November 17.

