Paul Pogba has called out a report saying he snubbed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after Manchester United's heavy 5-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday, labelling it "fake news".

The Sun reported on Tuesday that the France World Cup winner did not speak to the under-pressure Norwegian after the game and decided to put talks over a new contract on hold following the result.

Ad

But Pogba has taken to social media to say what has been reported is "big lies to make headlines".

Premier League 'It won’t happen again in a long time' - Klopp revels in Liverpool's 'insane' win 24/10/2021 AT 19:46

The 28-year-old's contract is set to expire in the summer and would be able to leave the club on a free transfer.

Mino Raiola, Pogba's agent, says "there is no update" regarding whether the 28-year-old will sign a new deal with United.

"You would have to ask Manchester United about it," he told The Times

"At this moment everything is calm. There is no update."

Pogba has scored 38 goals in 211 appearances for United since his £89.3m move from Juventus in 2016, but is yet to win a Premier League or Champions League medal at Old Trafford.

Pogba won a Carabao Cup and Europa League double when Jose Mourinho was in charge in 2017.

Premier League 'It's the darkest day' - Solskjaer at low ebb but not planning to quit 24/10/2021 AT 18:59