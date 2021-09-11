Premier League clubs have been given the green light to field their South and Central American stars after the federations dropped their demands for FIFA to impose its five-day rule.

The likes of Liverpool's Brazilian duo Alisson and Fabinho along with Manchester City pair Ederson and Gabriel Jesus were doubtful starters at the weekend as they did not travel to South America for the recent round of international games.

Their clubs were concerned by them having to quarantine in a hotel for 10 days upon their return, so the players remained in the UK.

Brazil, along with Chile, Mexico and Paraguay were demanding FIFA trigger a regulation to prevent the players from featuring for their clubs in the Premier League this weekend.

At his press conference on Friday, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp was still awaiting news on a decision but did not sound confident about the players being allowed to play.

However, following extensive talks on Friday, the Brazilian federation lifted its demand for a ban - with Chile, Mexico and Paraguay following suit.

The decision means Liverpool can field their duo against Leeds on Sunday, while City boss Pep Guardiola will be able to have his star goalkeeper and centre forward on the pitch against Leicester on Saturday.

Leeds will also be able to call on Raphinha for the game against Liverpool at Elland Road.

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva and Manchester United midfielder Fred were also under threat of a ban, but will now be able to face Aston Villa and Newcastle respectively.

With Mexico following suit, Raul Jimenez will be available for Wolves’ clash with Watford.

Newcastle have been given the green light to field Miguel Almiron against Manchester United and Watford can call upon Chile international Francisco Sierralta.

FIFA remains in discussions with the UK government in a bid ensure a similar situation is avoided at the next round of internationals in October.

