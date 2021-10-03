Points were shared in London between Crystal Palace and Leicester City, whilst Brentford left it late to beat West Ham at the London Stadium.

Brentford led West Ham at the London Stadium for an hour. Bryan Mbeumo put the Bees ahead in the all-London affair inside 20 minutes, and after long periods of West Ham pressure on David Raya’s goal, eventually equalised through a smart half-volley from Jarrod Bowen.

But it wasn’t over there, 82nd minute substitute Yoane Wissa struck deep into stoppage time to earn all three points for the away side.

The win lifted Thomas Franks side to 7th with the Bees taking 12 points from their opening seven games, whilst West Ham remain just inside the top ten in 9th place.

It finished 2-2 at Selhurst Park, Kelechi Iheanacho opened the scoring for Leicester on the half hour mark before Jamie Vardy doubled the Foxes lead six minutes later.

Second half goals from substitutions Michael Olsie, scoring his first goal for the club, and Jeffrey Schlupp cancelled out Iheanacho and Vardy’s strikes, with the game ending all square after a thrilling encounter.

Palace’s draw takes them above Watford into 14th, whilst Leicester sit one place above in 13th with just eight points as the Premier League heads for the international break.

