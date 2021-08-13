There was delight for Brentford and their fans as they beat Arsenal 2-0 at Brentford Community Stadium in the opening Premier League game of the season, their first back in the top flight in over 70 years.

Football has a funny way of creating history. Back in 1947 these sides met in Brentford’s last game in the top flight as Arsenal beat the Bees 1-0 to see them relegated. Fast forward 74 years and these teams met again to open Brentford’s return to the pinnacle of English football.

Questions were asked when Thomas Frank named a starting eleven without a single minute of Premier League experience and to a degree it showed in the opening stages as Arsenal dominated possession and looked the more likely to score.

But the home side soon grew into the game and began to press the Arsenal defence into mistakes. It was ultimately a poor clearance that led to Brentford’s opening goal, Ethan Pinnock headed the ball into the path of Sergi Canos who burst into the box and made a yard of space before smashing his shot past the near post of Bernd Leno.

The second half saw Arsenal start well with Emile Smith Rowe central to everything the away side produced.

But once again it was poor defending from the Gunners when a long throw-in was nodded into the back of the net by Christian Nørgaard to the delight of the home crowd.

Despite Arsenal’s best efforts they simply couldn’t find a way through the Brentford defence and slumped to their first away defeat since losing 0-1 at Sunderland in the 2000-01 campaign.

Next up for the Bees is another London Derby with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, while the Gunners also host fellow Londoners Chelsea at the Emirates.

TALKING POINT - BIG NAMES MISSING FROM ARSENAL LINE-UP

When the team sheets came through there was a noticeable hole in the Arsenal line-up with captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and fellow striker Alexandre Lacazette both out due to sickness.

The responsibly to lead the line fell to academy graduate Folarin Balogun, who failed to have a impact on the game. With the two senior players missing, Arteta's side lacked a cutting edge up top despite the best effort from a sparkling Emile Smith Rowe. Be it sickness or possible transfers away from the North London outfit, there is work to do at both ends of the pitch for Arsenal if they a successful campaign.

MAN OF THE MATCH - IVAN TONEY (BRENTFORD)

Much was made of Ivan Toney's 31 goals in the Championship last season and whether he could replicate that form in the Premier League. Although he didn't get his name on the score sheet, he did demonstrate his ability to contribute to the team in other ways. His off the ball runs and clever passes made sure the Arsenal defence were constantly occupied. It was an assured performance from the striker and one he will most certainly be proud of.

PLAYER RATINGS

Brentford: Raya 6, Ajer 6, Jansson 6, E Pinnock 8, S Canos 8, Ogochukwu Onyeka 6, Norgaard 7, Janelt 6, Henry 6, Mbeumo 8, Toney 9, Bidstrup N/A, Sörensen N/A, Forss N/A

Arsenal: Leno 5, Chambers 5, White 6, Villar 6, Tierney 7, Sambi Lokonga 6 , Xhaka 6, Pepe 5, Smith-Rowe 7, Martinelli 6, Balogun 5, Saka 5, Nelson 5, Tavares N/A

KEY MOMENTS:

22' - GOAL! Brentford 1-0 Arsenal (Canos) - The home crowd have erupted! Canos scores for Brentford!!!! Arsenal failed the clear the ball properly and it comes to Canos who makes a yard of space and fires his shots past Leno's near post.

29' - CHANCE! Great work from Mbeumo, who breaks into the box and seems to miss control the ball, but pulls off a neat drag back. He's one on one with Leno, but his shot goes wide of the post.

51' - CHANCE! Smith-Rowe drives at the Brentford defence who back off allowing the number 10 time to produce a powerful effort from the edge of the box, Raya does well to palm it away.

64' - CHANCE! Martinelli gets on the end of the corner, but his header just goes wide of the back post

65' - CHANCE! Brentford break quickly and the ball is spread wide to Canos, who's shot is just kept out by Leno

73 - GOAL! Brentford 2-0 Arsenal (Norgaard) - Norgaard gets on the end of the long throw and nods the ball into the back of the net

KEY STATS:

Sergi Canós is the second Spaniard to score the first goal of a Premier League season, the other being Michu in 2012-13 for Swansea City against QPR

Brentford end tonight top of the English top-flight for the first time since September 1, 1946, a gap of 74 years & 346 days, the biggest ever gap for a club topping the top-flight, breaking Notts County’s record (58y 251d between December 1924 and August 1983)

