Brighton boss Graham Potter has hit back at the section of fans who booed at full-time of their draw with Leeds.

The Seagulls were hosting the Whites at the Amex Stadium in the Premier League with the match ending in a 0-0 stalemate as neither side was able to break down the other.

This latest result leaves Brighton winless in their last eight league games.

As the final whistle blew, some home fans voiced their displeasure at the perceived poor display from their side, prompting a disapproving response from Potter.

"Well, they're entitled to their opinion. I disagree with them. Completely," he told Sky Sports afterwards.

"You have to understand the game, you have to understand who we're playing against, how we played, what we did.”

Potter who has been in charge at the Amex since 2019 has helped stabilise the club in the Premier League as well as earning plaudits for the way his team plays.

After a great start to current campaign, Brighton also find themselves in the top half of the division.

"I think we're sitting eighth in the Premier League,” remarked a puzzled Potter about this fan dissent. “But maybe I need a bit of a history lesson at this football club."

