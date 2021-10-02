Arsenal’s winning run came to an end as Brighton claimed a point in a goalless draw against Mikel Arteta’s side at the Amex Stadium.

The hosts dominated much of the first half in treacherous conditions with Lewis Dunk coming closest to finding the back of the net. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang still managed to hit the post with a header as Arsenal struggled for control.

Brighton continued to control things into the second half before Nicolas Pepe and Alexander Lacazette were introduced off the bench to give the Gunners a different dimension in attack.

Emile Smith Rowe forced Robert Sanchez into a good save at his near post while Brighton struggled to translate their superior possession into genuine chances to find the back of the Arsenal net.

However, no breakthrough was made as Brighton claimed a point to lift themselves up to fifth in the table with Arsenal extending their unbeaten run in the Premier League to four games.

TALKING POINT - Brighton had the chances to win this

Brighton have come a long way this season, but this performance was reminiscent of what we saw from them countless times last term. The Seagulls saw plenty of the ball and were the dominant side in terms of possession and territory, but failed to translate that into clear goalscoring opportunities. Potter will hope this doesn’t become a trend again after a strong start to the 2021/22 campaign.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Marc Cucurella (Brighton)

Marc Cucurella gave Takehiro Tomiyasu his toughest match as a Premier League player so far with the former Getafe player a key outlet for Brighton down the left side. The 23-year-old gave the hosts vertical threat with his dribbling and provided service for the central strikers with his deliveries from wide areas. Cucurella even tested Aaron Ramsdale with one of Brighton’s best attempts of the whole evening.

PLAYER RATINGS

Brighton - Sanchez 7; Dunk 6, Duffy 8, Burn 6; Cucurella 8, Groß 6, Lallana 7, Veltman 6; Moder 7, Trossard 6, Maupay 6. Subs - Mac Allister 5, March 5.

Arsenal - Ramsdale 7; Tomiyasu 4, White 6, Gabriel 7, Tierney 6; Partey 4, Lokonga 4; Smith Rowe 6, Odegaard 5, Saka 7; Aubameyang 5. Subs - Pepe 4, Lacazette 4.

KEY MOMENTS

20’ Big opportunity! Duffy clattered into Ramsdale as he attacked a cross into the middle, the ball spun out of the Arsenal goalkeeper's hands, but Dunk could only send his effort over the top!

22’ Off the post! Saka made something out of nothing by driving to the byline, his cross is deflected and spins up into the sky. Aubameyang's header strikes the post. Sanchez might have had it covered.

86’ Huge intervention! Maupay must have thought he was set to score with the ball flashing across the six yard box, but Ramsdale comes flying off his line to make the save. That was crucial!

KEY STATS

Brighton registered just two shots on target despite having 21 efforts on goal in total.

Arsenal have now gone four games unbeaten in the Premier League after losing their first three.

