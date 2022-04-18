Bruno Fernandes is said to be unhurt after he was reportedly involved in a car crash in the early hours of Monday morning.
Nobody involved is understood to have sustained any serious injuries and 27-year-old Fernandes is expected to train with the rest of the squad on Monday.
The incident is said to have happened close to Manchester United's training base Carrington. Images appeared on social media reportedly showing damage caused to the player's car, a Porsche.
Manchester United have not commented on reports of the crash. United face Liverpool in the Premier League on Tuesday night.
Fernandes has appeared for the Red Devils 30 times in the Premier League this season, registering nine goals and six assists.
