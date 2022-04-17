Bruno Guimaraes was the hero on Tyneside as his brace, including a stoppage-time winner, secured a 2-1 win over Leicester City at St James’ Park to surely eradicate any lingering relegation fears.

The result moves Eddie Howe's men 12 points clear of the bottom three to secure a fifth consecutive home Premier League win, against a Leicester side languishing in mid-table obscurity.

Brendan Rodgers’ side headed into the match on a high after progressing through to the club’s first-ever European semi-final following a stunning 2-1 win away at PSV Eindhoven , and know that winning the Europa Conference League is their most realistic route to playing continental football again next season following this defeat.

Leicester broke the deadlock in the 19th minute thanks to Ademola Lookman, who finished at the end of a well-worked corner routine. Ayoze Perez flicked the ball into his path from a corner, and Lookman’s low strike went through a number of bodies in a congested six-yard box to beat Martin Dúbravka.

It was Lookman’s sixth goal in 21 Premier League appearances for Leicester, more than the five he managed across 70 top-flight matches for Everton (1) and Fulham (4) respectively. The goal also ensured the 24-year-old had netted in each of his last three league starts.

The Foxes’ joy was short-lived though, as Guimaraes scored his first Newcastle goal at St James’ Park on the half-hour mark from a corner following a lengthy VAR review, which ultimately determined there was no foul in the build-up after initially being ruled out.

It was a goal which Kasper Schmeichel will not be keen to see again, in what was the 23rd time that Leicester had conceded from a set-piece in the Premier League this season and the 13th time from a corner – both competition highs.

Allan Saint-Maximin provided a key threat going forward for the Magpies and after beating two defenders, he unleashed a low strike from the edge of the area which Schmeichel did well to keep out.

Newcastle had the final say in the fifth minute of stoppage time when Joe Willock did brilliantly to race to the byline and pick out Guimaraes to nod home the second goal.

The Brazilian was overjoyed at the final whistle in a January signing that looks like £40million well spent since his mid-season switch from Lyon.

