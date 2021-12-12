Burnley and West Ham play out a goalless draw at Turf Moor to damage the visitors' top four chances.

Victory for West Ham would have seen them move four points clear of fifth-place Manchester United, but the draw means Ralf Rangnick's side have closed the gap to just one after 16 Premier League matches played.

It's a positive result for Burnley who are now just two points behind 17th-placed Watford outside the relegation zone.

Chris Wood squandered a glorious opportunity to put the hosts in front early on, directing his close-range header over the bar from a Dwight McNeil corner, while Issa Diop had a header well saved by Nick Pope at the other end. Jarrod Bowen also saw a curling effort drift narrowly wide.

There was also a shout for a penalty just before the break when McNeil appeared to crash into Craig Dawson inside the area, but referee Graham Scott waved play on.

The second half was a drab affair with Declan Rice coming closest to breaking the deadlock with a long-range strike which flew narrowly over the bar.

