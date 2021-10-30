Burnley climbed out the relegation zone following their first Premier League win of the season, comfortably beating Brentford 3-1.

The Londoners, performing above expectations following their promotion from the Championship, travelled to Turf Moor hoping looking for a fourth league win of the campaign.

However, they found themselves up against an inspired Clarets side who took the lead after just four minutes after Chris Wood's emphatic strike from the edge of the penalty area.

The home side doubled their advantage just after the half hour when Matt Lowton rose highest to head home Charlie Taylor's left wing cross.

Summer signing Maxwel Cornet all but sealed the points and victory before half time, hammering a powerful strike into the top corner from distance.

Saman Ghoddos' acrobatic effort ten minutes from time reduced the deficit but it was merely a consolation for the beaten Bees.

Elsewhere, Che Adams scored the only goal of the game at Vicarage Road as Southampton beat Watford 1-0.

The result seems the Saints climb the 14th in the table, a point ahead of the beaten opponents who drop to 16th.

