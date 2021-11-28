Burnley’s clash with Tottenham in the Premier League has been postponed just 50 minutes before kick-off.

Officials frantically tried to clear the pitch after heavy snowfall at Turf Moor but the game was called off shortly after the teams were announced.

Ad

“Due to concerns with the playing surface and surrounding areas, it’s been deemed that the game can’t go ahead safely,” said Burnley in a statement on Twitter.

Premier League Klopp praises 'exceptional' Jota but says starting place 'not written in stone' 2 HOURS AGO

Spurs were looking to bounce back from their humiliating 2-1 defeat to Slovenian minnows Mura in the Europa Conference League.

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte agreed with the decision to call off the game.

"I think in these conditions it is not football. I want to play football, I want to have fun, to play and to give emotion.

"I think in this situation it's impossible and there is serious risk for the players to take injury and this is not good."

Premier League Another win for Gerrard as Villa beat Palace, Wolves held at Norwich 21 HOURS AGO