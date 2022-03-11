Chelsea’s tumultuous week took a fresh turn for the worse with the news Barclays have temporarily frozen the club’s bank accounts.

The government said Chelsea could continue with their football schedule, and on Friday a spokesman for the Prime Minister said Downing Street was looking into loosening restrictions to make the day-to-day operations easier.

However, this has been followed by the news that their bank accounts have been frozen by Barclays.

The bank said the decision was taken as it needed time to assess the licence the club have been granted by the UK government.

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea are hopeful the freezing of their bank accounts will be lifted shortly.

While the news of the freezing of the bank accounts has dealt a fresh blow to the club, they remain in talks with the government - according to Matt Law of the Telegraph.

Laws says Blues officials have laid out a "doomsday scenario" which could see the club go bust if their licence is not amended.

