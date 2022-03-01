Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel said he was beginning to repeat himself after requesting for reporters to stop asking about Roman Abramovich’s ownership of the club.

Abramovich claimed to have handed over the “stewardship” of Chelsea to the club’s Foundation trustees - including chair Bruce Buck - last week in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ad

In the past the Russian oligarch has denied he has a close relationship with Vladimir Putin, while on Monday Abramovich’s spokesperson said he is a key player in early peace talks between Russia and Ukraine

Football FIFA falls short on weekend football shows its support – The Warm-Up YESTERDAY AT 06:31

Amid calls for Abramovich to be sanctioned by the UK government, Tuchel faced one question too many regarding the Chelsea owner during his press conference previewing their FA Cup match with Luton on Wednesday.

"You have to stop, I am not a politician,” he said. “I can only repeat myself, and I feel bad to repeat it as I never experienced war. So even to talk about it, I feel bad.

"I'm very privileged as I sit here in peace. I do the best I can but you have to stop asking me these questions as I have no answers for you."

Tuchel had earlier admitted Abramovich’s handling of the club would not affect his own “daily business” with the players and key advisors.

"For me as a coach and in charge of the first team, the position doesn't change too much in the daily business,” Tuchel added.

"I have daily exchanges with [director] Marina [Granovskaia] and [technical and performance advisor] Petr Cech about how to improve the first team and this won't stop because they stay in charge. It doesn't affect what I do on a daily basis."

Chelsea have been under the spotlight more than most in recent weeks given Abramovich’s ownership amid Russia's assault of Ukraine, but Tuchel kept batting off questions before his eventual request to move on.

Roman Abramovich, owner of Chelsea Image credit: Getty Images

“I'm not aware of any details and I'm not aware of the whole situation. We all agree there are situations much more important than football,” he said.

"This will never change. Situations like war are of course so much more important but it's not for me to comment on the situation with Abramovich. I don't know enough about it.

"There are much more important things than football. Of course, war is horrible and there cannot be any other opinion than this. But why should we be more distracted than anyone else? There is a huge distraction going on and we are worried but we try to create an atmosphere where we can focus on our passion.

"We are privileged but of course across Europe, everyone has noise in their heads they don't like. Everyone is trying to do their best to do their work.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) speaks as billionaire and businessman Roman Abramovich (L) looks on during a meeting with top businessmen while visiting the Sirius education center for gifted children on July 19, 2016 in Sochi, Russia Image credit: Getty Images

"We try to be calm here and we are calm in the centre of a storm or of some noise around us that we cannot control and we are also not responsible for it. It's best to stay calm, focus on what we love and what we do. This is sport. We have a right to focus on sport and the players have a right to be focused. This is what we can tell the fans and this is what they saw on Sunday.

"There is a lot of commitment from the players and the fans but everyone is aware there are more important things. The situation in Ukraine is much more important than football and yet still there was a full stadium at Wembley and two strong teams who played a fantastic match. We can distract the fans and entertain them, and I don't see any other solution."

Champions League The road to where? Plus: Havertz shows Lukaku the way – The Warm-Up 23/02/2022 AT 08:37