Thomas Tuchel says he does not feel "safe" after a 1-0 defeat to Everton on Sunday.

Chelsea went to Goodison Park to take on an Everton side managed by their former midfielder and manager, Frank Lampard, with the Chelsea legend securing the three points on the day.

He had Brazilian forward Richarlison to thank for the only goal of the game, and while they remain in the bottom three, winning their game in hand would see them go above Leeds United and Burnley above them.

The defeat for Chelsea leaves them vulnerable to late pressure from Arsenal and Spurs for their third place.

Speaking after the game, Tuchel said: “We give a goal away. That is the worst thing that can happen to you in this atmosphere and this situation. It is our responsibility and it happens too often. We struggle to play without big mistakes and that is why we struggle to have results.

“I said it many weeks ago, I never feel safe and it does not matter if we are in a race for the top one, the top two, top three or top four, it does not matter what race we are in, it is not enough to have four points from four games.

“So we have to take care of ourselves and at the moment we don’t get the points when we play very good and deserve more, and we lose when we play okay, and this is a bad mix.”

Meanwhile, Lampard was clear that one win was not enough, and they have to make the most of their remaining games if they are to stay up.

“There are a lot of points to fight for – we are still in the relegation zone, we have the extra game but we have to go with that same spirit in every match,” he explained.

“I prodded the players a bit before today’s game, because I thought they needed it.

“The situation is clear, we need to perform at that level in our remaining games.

“They did what they’ve done at Goodison for me, performed with spirit and togetherness and tactical organisation.

“This is not the time to enjoy it and relax.

“There is a reason we are where we are and a big part of that is the away form.

“People are right to ask questions if the players don’t produce that level of performance against Leicester and Watford.

“It is a different demand from now because it is critical – it is no good waiting until there are two games remaining, we have five games and are in a fight and it is in our hands to perform how we did today."

