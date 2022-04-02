Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel said that three goals in 10 minutes ‘killed the game’ as they lost 4-1 to Brentford at home.

The defeat at Stamford Bridge came after the interruption of the international break but with no resolution in sight to their ownership problems, and their title challenge essentially over, there are reasons for concern for the German.

Tuchel admitted that, “We stopped defending and gave up three goals away in ten minutes. It killed the game for us.

“I don't know why [we stopped defending]. We didn't defend mature enough, were not aware of the danger in these moments, which is strange for us.

“The made they most of these ten minutes which is maybe not normal. But it's our fault. We maybe felt a bit leggy but after 20-25 minutes we controlled the match and got better and better. Second half, I was happy with the start and we got the goal that we wanted to open up new spaces, but the opposite happened.”

Tuchel admitted that the international break may have something to do with the poor performance.

“You don't need to lose but my expectations were not too high,” he told the press. “It's difficult to play after the international break and play as the favourite. It makes things very difficult. I would agree if we conceded the first and second, but we were in the lead and in charge. I did not see it coming.

“It was an unthankful game for a goalkeeper. There were a lot of things to process for Edou [Mendy]. He played a rematch of the final of the African Cup of Nations to qualify for Qatar, another penalty shootout, but he is part of the team like everyone else.”

Tuchel hoped that the defeat was a blip rather than an indication of worse to come, with their Champions League tie against Real Madrid on the horizon.

“It seems like it,” he said. “After so many wins and good results, I will now refuse to make a drama out of this. Brentford made a lot of the ten minutes we gave them.

We will dig in and try to find out why it's like this. We will analyse and digest it. It's hard to take and it's unusual what happened today.”

