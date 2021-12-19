Chelsea requested to have their Premier League match against Wolves on Sunday postponed but the request was rejected by the Premier League.

According to reports, the Blues registered three further positive cases of Covid on Sunday morning and the club had already declared four positive cases that hindered their preparation against Everton in midweek.

Six Premier League matches had already been postponed this week due to outbreaks at clubs, with decisions made on a case by case basis.

A spokesperson from Chelsea said: "We are deeply disappointed that our application was rejected, as we felt we had a strong case for the postponement of today‘s match on the grounds of players’ health and safety."

Thomas Tuchel had already confirmed that Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi have the illness, along with the injured Ben Chilwell.

Mateo Kovacic returns to the squad after six weeks on the sidelines in which time he tested positive for the virus.

The club listed only six substitutes for the match, with two goalkeepers on the bench.

Clubs undergo testing every morning which has led to the late postponement of games this season, but Chelsea were understood to have 19 registered senior players still available for the match against Wolves.

