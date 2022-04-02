Brentford stunned neighbours Chelsea with an incredible 4-1 victory at Stamford Bridge, despite falling behind in the second half.

After a goalless first period, where Ivan Toney had three fine chances to put the Bees in front, Chelsea took the lead three minutes after the restart when Antonio Rudiger smashed home an unstoppable curling effort from beyond thirty yards leaving David Raya with no chance.

This lead last just two minutes until Bryan Mbeumo set up Vitaly Janelt to slam home from the edge of the box and the former was again the creator as the visitors went in front courtesy of long-time Chelsea nemesis Christian Eriksen who dinked home from close range.

Seven minutes later the match was all but settled when Toney slid a pass through to Janelt and, despite getting a hand to his lofted effort, Eduoard Mendy could not keep the ball out of the goal.

The humiliation was complete when Eriksen's free kick found its way to substitute Yoane Wissa who lashed home with three minutes remaining.

TALKING POINT

History repeating? – It is tempting to take a lot out of this result and see the crumbling of the Chelsea dynasty on the field reflective of the turbulence off the field. A word of warning though. A year ago tomorrow, West Brom came to Stamford Bridge and won by the same margin. Chelsea then went on to win 7 of their next 10 matches, including League and FA Cup victories over Manchester City and defeat Porto and Real Madrid in the Champions League – en route to their eventual success. That said, this year’s Real Madrid are a different animal and this seems awful form to take into the quarter-final against the destroyers of Paris St-Germain. Until the desperate late stages they struggled to create very little and were extremely vulnerable to the counter-attack, which makes you fear the damage Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior can inflict on the same field in four days.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) – It was a fantastic performance from all of Brentford’s attacking players but the Frenchman may have just taken the honours. Chelsea’s goal lit a fire in the Bees side but particularly Mbeumo as he immediately created a chance for himself, which he failed to finish, before teeing up Janelt for his goal and, at full speed on the break, producing a perfect slide-rule centre for Eriksen to clip their side in front. It is undeniable the calming effect Eriksen has on the Brentford side, but the electric running and precise passing of Mbeumo is helps to elevate their threat when they get into the final third.

PLAYER RATINGS

Chelsea: Mendy 5; Azpilicueta 5, Rudiger 7, Silva 6; Ziyech 7, Loftus-Cheek 6, Kante 6, Alonso 5; Mount 6, Werner 6; Havertz 6.

Subs: James 6, Lukaku 6, Kovacevic 6

Brentford: Raya 6; Ajer 7, Jansson 7, Pinnock 6, Henry 7; Roerslev 6, Janelt 8, Norgaard 7, Eriksen 8, Mbeumo 9*; Toney 7.

Subs: Jensen 6, Canos 6, Wissa 7

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

6' WHAT A CHANCE FOR TONEY Mendy with an awful side-footed pass presents the ball to Toney 20 yards from goal with most of the net to aim at but he tries a first time side-footed lob which flies over the bar.

48' GOAL FOR CHELSEA! And what a goal. A howitzer from Rudiger from fully 35 yards which flew in off the inside of the post leaving Raya flailing for the ball in vain.

50' GOAL FOR BRENTFORD! Mbeumo squared for Janelt on the left-hand side of the penalty box and he lashed the ball into the top left hand corner.

54' GOAL FOR CHELSEA! ERIKSEN HAUNTS CHELSEA AGAIN! Mbeumo raced down the left flank and squeezed a perfect square ball to Eriksen who dinked the ball over Mendy and into the net.

60' GOAL FOR BRENTFORD! A fine finish from Janelt as he nabs his second. Toney with a fine slide-rule pass from the left flank and the left-footer dinks towards goal and Mendy gets a hand to the ball but cannot keeper it from drifting into the goal.

87' GOAL FOR BRENTFORD! Eriksen's set piece is headed forward by Pinnock and Wissa gets behind the Chelsea defence to lash home.

KEY STAT

