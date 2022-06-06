Christian Eriksen wants to return to the Champions League, which could give Tottenham the advantage over Manchester United.

In many ways, Eriksen is the perfect signing for United. The club have seen Paul Pogba leave on a free transfer, and Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic and Jesse Lingard are all leaving too. That leaves a need for a creative midfielder, one who can operate centrally, and one who can operate on the right wing.

Ad

Over the last few years with Tottenham, Inter Milan and Brentford, Erisken has managed to fulfil all those roles. At Spurs he often operated on the right of a trio behind the striker, and if United could employ a more attacking right-back than Aaron Wan-Bissaka, there would be no reason for Erik ten Hag not to try the same at Old Trafford.

Transfers Man Utd join race to sign Eriksen from Brentford as part of Ten Hag revolution YESTERDAY AT 08:22

Given the scale of the rebuilding job that the Dutchman has to oversee, the fact that the 30-year-old is available for nothing should appeal. While he may be able to ask for an uplift in wages with no transfer fee needed, it would help stretch the transfer budget to make sure all positions are addressed.

As well as Eriksen, the club needs a wide player, maybe a striker, another midfielder and a central defender. Ten Hag may want even more than that if funds allow. Given he apparently is keen to bring in his former player Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona for around £70 million, a bargain like Eriksen would help him concentrate his firepower.

But United’s desperation as they enter the summer transfer window could be enough to put Eriksen off. United don’t have the Champions League, have yet another new manager and face another season to attempt a rebuild. This might appeal if they offer up cash and a clear strategy, but they have failed on the latter for every year since Alex Ferguson’s departure.

Whereas at Spurs, things are a little happier. Antonio Conte has secured Champions League football and with no tantrum imminent, we can assume that he expects Daniel Levy to give him what he wants in the transfer market.

Antonio Conte and Christian Eriksen at Inter Milan Image credit: Getty Images

The Italian knows Eriksen from their time together at Inter Milan, and Eriksen played the best football of his career under Mauricio Pochettino at Spurs. His former club may not be able to match United’s wage package, but they can offer familiarity, which he might appreciate after a frantic 12 months.

That familiarity may not be entirely helpful, though. Under Conte at Inter, Eriksen found himself sitting on the sidelines for much of the season. There appeared to be plenty of respect between Conte and Eriksen, but the fact remains he was a fringe player. Of course, history does not have to repeat between manager and player: Jose Mourinho appreciated Mata more at Old Trafford than at Stamford Bridge and is far more inclusive of Henrikh Mkhitaryan now they are both at Roma. Pragmatism usually defeats principles in football.

For Eriksen, perhaps there is no great need to overthink. A little under a year ago he was facing death, and following that he would have had to face the possibility that his career was over incredibly early. After that, he lost his place in the Inter squad, and had to find a new club and prove his worth all over again.

Spurs, Manchester United or another big team would be lucky to have him and he must feel fortunate to have the choice when such a thing looked a long way from probably. United are not the club they once were, and Spurs are as brittle as ever. Whichever side he joins will be hugely improved by his presence.

Premier League 'Very happy' Ronaldo says Ten Hag needs time at Man Utd 03/06/2022 AT 10:45