Christian Eriksen has played his first minutes since suffering a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020, making his Brentford debut in a behind-closed-doors friendly.

The Danish midfielder celebrated his 30th birthday by recording a key assist as the London club beat Southend United 3-2.

His contract at the Italian club as ended late last year, with Italian regulations not permitting Eriksen to play in Serie A having been fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator as part of his recovery from cardiac arrest.

Denmark's Eriksen collapsed in the 42nd minute of their group stage encounter against Finland in Copenhagen, with urgent medical treatment required to resuscitate the midfielder.

“He looks like the quality player we know he is," Frank explained last week. "It’s a joy watching him play football, I must say.”

Eriksen has been cleared to feature by the Premier League after rigorous medical testing.

"It gets easier and easier to join in with the level of intensity, running-wise and technical-wise.

"With this [device], you are more safe than anyone else. It was pretty early in the hospital I was told that, with an ICD there are no limits.

"My first target is to get back to full fitness, be able to play a Premier League game, and play as many minutes as possible to show and prove I can still play football in a good way. Then I want to help Brentford stay in the league."

Also making positive strides towards a return to full fitness against Southend was Josh Dasilva, who made his first appearance of Brentford's debut season in the Premier League against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The midfielder completed his first 90 minutes since recovering from a hip injury of "rare" severity, latching on to Eriksen's through-ball to score Brentford's first goal.

Brentford visit the Emirates Stadium for a meeting with Arsenal on Saturday.

