Brentford are close to agreeing a short-term deal for former Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen, according to Sky Sports.

The Danish international hasn’t played since suffering a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020, but has stepped up preparations for a return by training with Ajax for the past week.

The former Spurs player was unable to continue his spell in Italy with Inter Milan, due to Italian rules not allowing athletes to play professional sport with an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) fitted to the heart.

Eriksen himself has declared that his heart is “not an obstacle” as he eyes a Premier League comeback, especially as it is not illegal in the UK to play with an ICD, but instead is up to the player whether they decide to play or not.

If Eriksen does get his Brentford move completed, he will be the first player ever in the Premier League to play with an ICD fitted to his heart.

The medical process will understandably be more complicated than it would be for other new signings. He would need to be signed off by a club-assigned sports cardiologist before being registered to play in the Premier League.

It is understood he will sign for the Bees this month, putting pen to paper on a six-month deal.

