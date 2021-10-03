Claudio Ranieri is on the brink of a return to the Premier League with Watford, according to reports.

The Italian, who numbers Premier League clubs Leicester and Chelsea on his CV, is poised to replace Xisco Munoz.

Xisco was axed on Sunday morning , with the club taking the decision following the loss to Leeds United the previous day.

Sky Sports Italia claims Ranieri was approached on Sunday and “took only a few hours of negotiations” to say yes to the Pozzo family who are in charge of the Hornets.

At 69, Ranieri will bring a wealth of experience to Vicarage Road.

He has taken charge of major names such as Atletico Madrid, Roma, Juventus and Inter Milan, but his finest achievement came at the helm of Leicester.

Tipped for relegation at the start of the 2015/16 season, Ranieri led a cheaply assembled but expertly drilled and motivated Foxes side to the Premier League title.

He departed the following season, and has since had spells at Nantes, Fulham, Roma and Sampdoria, but is now poised for another crack at life in England.

Should he take charge, he will become the 13th permanent appointment since the Pozzo family took control of the club in 2012.

The Premier League is now on a break for international duty, with the first game of the post-Xisco era a meeting with Liverpool on October 16.

