Crystal Palace’s Boxing Day fixture against Tottenham looks likely to go ahead, despite earlier reports that the Premier League would postpone the fixture.

Football London first reported that a decision had yet to be made by the Premier League whether the fixture would join the list of delayed games on Sunday.

However, their reporter Alasdair Gold tweeted that the league had in fact rejected the request from Palace to postpone the game.

Two staff members have tested positive for the virus, with the club already confirming a number of cases on Friday. There is no set figure that allows a club to request a delay successfully.

"But when you are looking at the number of cases around we are starting to be worried. We had a couple of cases in the football club in the last few days," Vieira said on Friday.

We have tried our best to prevent all these kinds of situations but it is worrying. The evolution for the next couple of days we don't know how it will go.

While it is a relatively short trip across London for local fans, Spurs' supporters trust said they were looking for clarity.

