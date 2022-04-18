Cristiano Ronaldo has announced that one of his twin babies has died, calling it the “greatest pain that any parents can feel”.

The Manchester United star wrote on social media that although his partner Georgina Rodriguez had given birth to a girl, her twin brother had died.

Ad

"It is with deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away," said the message.

Premier League Ronaldo earned £850,000 bonus after Norwich hat-trick YESTERDAY AT 09:42

"It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel.

"Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.

"We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support.

"We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.

"Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."

In response, Manchester United said on Twitter: "Your pain is our pain. Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time.”

Ballon d'Or How the Champions League impacts Ballon d’Or voting 12/04/2022 AT 19:02