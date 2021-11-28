Cristiano Ronaldo has been left out of the Manchester United starting eleven for their huge Premier League clash with leaders Chelsea.

The 36-year-old who re-signed for United in the summer has 10 goals in all competitions this season including the opener in United Champions League win against Villarreal earlier in the week.

Ad

However, interim Manager Michael Carrick has dropped the Portuguese superstar to the bench for the trip to Stamford Bridge.

Ballon d'Or Ronaldo's 'ambition' is to win more Ballon d'Or awards than Messi - France Football boss 8 HOURS AGO

"A few tweaks and changes to freshen things up," Carrick said of his decision.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is your standout name [to be on the bench]. I have had a good chat with Cristiano and he was great”

In Ronaldo's absense, Carrick has opted to start Marcus Rashford and another summer signing in Jadon Sancho.

The England winger has struggled for form since his £70 million move from Borussia Dortmund but opened his account for the club with the second goal in the Villarreal win.

United are currently on a poor run of form in the league winning just one of their last seven and come into the game off the back of a humiliating 4-1 defeat at Watford that cost manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer his job.

The Red Devils are reportedly set to appoint Ralf Rangnick as interim manager until the end of the season before the German takes on a consultancy role at the club.

Ahead of his arrival, United face an in-form Chelsea who sit 12 points ahead of their opponents before kick off.

United sit tenth in the Premier League table.

--

You can watch a free livestream of the 2021 Ballon d'Or ceremony on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app on Monday night. Join us from 19:30-21:00 GMT as the best male and female players on the planet are crowned in Paris (stream available to UK users only)

Premier League Man Utd hold talks with Valverde over interim role - reports 23/11/2021 AT 21:39